Breaking Fears in “Flintastic Weekend” – Kusel

A successful start could be followed by more events: The two-day Flintastic weekend in Kinett was a complete success for the organizers and the first cornerstone of the Kusel County gender diversity theme. Through workshops, films and music, Bastian Dram and Diana Ringsip gave the Flinta family a loud voice.

What was this weekend? Actually a very simple thing. Yet it is very difficult: to be seen and heard. There is still a struggle for the acceptance and respect of individuals belonging to the Flinta groups by society. But what does the acronym “Flinta” mean? The word means women, lesbians, transgender people, non-binary people, transgender people and transgender people. People who feel misunderstood, that “patriarchal society” is unrecognized and oppressed in their sexuality and identity. But not this week in Kusel. Everyone was welcome here, everyone is equal and everyone was seen and heard. The latter can be taken literally.

Desire to see

While there were about 30 to 40 visitors on the first day – it should “start softly,” says co-organizer Bastian Dram – it was expected that there would be a much larger number at the workshop on Saturday. After all, a whole series of bands living the theme of gender diversity have also spread here. Journalist and gender activist Diana Ringsip opened the weekend and also participated in various elements of the programme. For example in the very special “Scream” workshop. And the title said it all.

More than a dozen participants met in Keynets’ “cinema” room to find their voices echoing throughout the room. Under the guidance of Andrzej Profus, the vocal chords were trained on different stages – just like musicians from punk and metal bands. Andrzej Profus himself has been screaming on stage for 25 years with the band Eat My Fear.

Barking is also allowed

And to help others find their voices and shout out to the world, Profus created the Scream Your Heart Out Scream Workshop. Through it, participants were trained to “scream a false chord”. After a short warm-up period, all participants ran around the room and made distorting noises. For an outsider, it’s definitely an interesting picture – yes, admittedly – also a funny one. Especially when the bark exercise was done and everyone was barking around the room in different pitches.

In the so-called bike exercise, all participants must stand together like a wall and imagine that a bicycle is being stolen from a distance in front of them. With a loud collective “Hey” sound, the imaginary thief must be prevented from doing what he’s doing. Suddenly, the group was no longer a junk group of strangers, but a mighty, noisy unit.

“I think it’s really cool for people to step in every time, because it kind of has its contraindications,” Andrzej Profus says. “I am always amazed at how people participate and how great they sound when they do it. I like that everyone feels as a group and shouts out the power of this group.” Several previous workshop participants also wrote to Andrzej Profus that the workshop made them feel empowered by the world. What does he wish? “People find a voice that would not be heard otherwise and believe that their voice has no value.”

Also make connections

And that’s exactly what the weekend was designed for. The organizers were interested in more than just two days of fun and Flinta music. “It’s about new networks that can emerge,” says Drum. About communication and statement that should be more central in society. When you have great conversations with great people, it doesn’t matter if there are 200 people or only 20 people”

And it doesn’t matter whether there are 200 or 20 people in front of the stage. They all put on a great show, from Würzburg rapper MC Ellenbogen to grunge punk players of Riot Spears. “We want to create a bit of a typical character with the weekend, so others can imitate it in their own areas. It’s important to create these spaces,” says Diana Ringsip, visibly happy, “I mean, we just walked through a barking room! And we weren’t ashamed of it, because it was ridiculous. Lots of people have shared experiences and then exchanged phone numbers as well. It was an air of confidence right away. That’s what it’s about and I’m really happy with it.”