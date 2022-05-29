Breaking Fears in “Flintastic Weekend” – Kusel

Breaking Fears in “Flintastic Weekend” – Kusel

A successful start could be followed by more events: The two-day Flintastic weekend in Kinett was a complete success for the organizers and the first cornerstone of the Kusel County gender diversity theme. Through workshops, films and music, Bastian Dram and Diana Ringsip gave the Flinta family a loud voice.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.