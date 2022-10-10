Brazilian justice bans Lula from using propaganda linking Bolsonaro to cannibals | international

In the face of President Jair Bolsonaro’s claim, Brazil’s electoral justice system has prevented Lula da Silva’s campaign from using a quote from the president regarding cannibalism.

Brazilian electoral justice prevented the former president and candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva The use of television advertising linking the president Jair Bolsonaro to me Cannibalism.

Judge Paolo de Tarso Sanseverino, of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), has tentatively decided, in a ruling issued today, to withdraw the publicity After a request from the defense The leader of the Brazilian far-right.

Lula’s campaign took advantage of election propaganda on television to salvage part of an interview Bolsonaro gave to the New York Times in 2016, in which he, while a federal representative, said, “I used to eat Indian without problems.”

In the interview by journalist Simon Romero, the leader of the Brazilian far-right only confirmed it He did not participate in anthropophagic rituals Because no one from his entourage accompanied him during a visit to an indigenous ethnic group.

The Electoral Tribunal judge acceded to the request of Bolsonaro’s defense, which alleged “disinformation” and “manipulation”, and noted that the propaganda used by the Progressive Party labor Party (PT) “Beyond the Boundaries of Freedom of Expression.”

During an election event in Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais, Lula spoke about the decision of the electoral justice system and insisted that It’s not a hoaxbut from a statement issued by the President.

“He thinks so. If I, as an Indian,” highlight the leader of the Labor Party (PT).

Lula won in the first round In the October 2 presidential election, he received 48.4% of the vote against 43.2% for Bolsonaro. Since neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, both candidates will face each other on October 30 in a second round.

According to a survey published the day before by the Datafolha Institute, Lula has 49% voting intent Against 44% of the Brazilian far-right leader.