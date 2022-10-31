Brazilian election results live | Lula’s debut as president-elect with the support of key Latin American leaders | international

Biden, Sanchez and Macron speak with Lula

by Santiago Torrado. Lula da Silva held several talks on Monday with world leaders who congratulated him one by one on his victory in the Brazilian elections. The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, is one of the leaders who spoke on the phone with the president-elect, wishing him well in his new term as president of the South American giant. “Lula’s victory means the beginning of a new political phase in Brazil guided by social justice, equality and against climate change, values ​​shared by the Spanish government,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden, one of the first international leaders to congratulate Lula the day before, also on Monday praised “the strength of Brazil’s democratic institutions” during a phone call with the president-elect, according to a statement from the White House. The Labor Party reported that Lula also spoke with the presidents of France, Emmanuel Macron; from Cuba; Miguel Diaz-Canel; and German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, as well as Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. All these talks took place on the same day he received in São Paulo the visit of the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez.

Macron, who has strained relations with the government of Jair Bolsonaro, posted a video of his conversation with Lula from the Elysee Palace on his social networks.