Brazil wants to postpone the Argentina match in Australia

The conflict between Brazil and Argentina did not end in September last year. Photo: Marcelo Zambrana/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

With the two teams already preparing for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it is not yet known whether the confrontation between Brazil and Argentina will end five minutes after the opening stage, which is still valid for the sixth day. South and South America rankings.

So far, FIFA has put its foot on the ground to play in this tournament, but the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has appealed this decision and is expected to return in the coming days, although Argentina is ready to go to other events. If the appeal is not approved.

You can also read:

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Football Confederation intends to move the match against Argentina to Australia, which can be approved by FIFA. The Brazilian team has signed commercial pledges to play in Oceania and therefore wants the idea of ​​playing on the other side of the world.

Argentina will be in Europe at the beginning of June for the final against Italy, the tournament that brings together the winners of the Copa America and the European Championship. The match will take place in London.

In addition, the date is a holiday for players who play European football, and traveling to Australia is a more complex logistical problem, as trips and vacations are taken away from the players.

FIFA will have to wait for the appeals court’s decision to finally find out what will happen to the match that must be played within two months if the match referee plays.