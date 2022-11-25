Brazil, Switzerland and Portugal celebrate; tie with Uruguay

in Qatar 2022 Selection Brazil beat the Serbs 2-0; Portugal with a goal Cristiano Ronaldo Ghana’s loss included 3 – 2; Switzerland beat Cameroon to a minimum, while Uruguay and South Korea were unharmed and tied to zero.

in Brazil Thousands of fans rejoiced as their team got off to a lively start to the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Serbia.

Soccer fans, dressed in their team’s yellow and green jersey, flock to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro to watch the soccer team’s debut. Brazil in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Ana Brito / Brazilian fan:

Fabulous. Brazil 2-0, very good! Fabulous! Thank you, Brazil. Very well! Now to the next stage.

Brazilians celebrated by dancing to the rhythm of samba on the shore of the beach.

Brazil They overtook Serbia when Richarlison’s goals in the second half, including a stunning volley from above, propelled the five-time champions to the top of Group G.

However, an almost perfect night Brazil Things soured when Neymar was taken off in the 80th minute with what appeared to be an ankle injury after a difficult challenge from Nikola Milinkovic.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a record-breaking victory for Portugal

Hundreds of fans Portugal They celebrated outside Stadium 974 after their team won their first World Cup match against Ghana.

The match is a victory Portugal 3-2, with all five goals falling in the second half, was an emotional rollercoaster for many on the field.

Luis Pedro / Portuguese fan:

It was very stressful and very stressful, especially at the end. But we always have Ronaldo.”

Some Ghanaian fans said they were not happy with the match. “I’m disappointed, but I think we have to take credit for ourselves. I mean, we managed to score two goals and we had fun in the garden,” Obol Kotango said.

world star Cristiano Ronaldo He has now scored in all 10 major leagues in which he has appeared Portugala streak that started when he was a kid at Euro 2004.

With a single goal, Switzerland gets its first three points in Qatar 2022

Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 thanks to a goal from Cameroon-born but Swiss-citizen Brielle Embolo, to seal their opening Group G win at the FIFA World Cup. Qatar 2022.

Embolo, who was born in Yaoundé but grew up in Basel, scored three minutes into the second half from a Xherdan Shaqiri cut-in to put them top of the group.

The 25-year-old refused to celebrate the goal as a small group of Swiss fans cheered wildly at the Stade du South.

Uruguay and South Korea do not hurt each other and are tied to zero

Uruguay soccer fans experienced bittersweet feelings after the national team drew 0-0 with South Korea in their first World Cup match. Qatar 2022.

Fans gathered on the streets of Montevideo to watch the debut of their national team, who withstood an early storm from a spirited South Korean side who pressed relentlessly in the first 15 minutes.

The Uruguay national team regretted not winning the match, but celebrated not conceding any goals. One fan said he had not lost hope that the team would improve and advance to the next round.