Brazil presidential debate 2022 | The balance of the presidential debate | Jair Bolsonaro | Lula da Silva | Cyrus Gomez | Simon Tebet | Soraya Thronic | Luis Philippe Davila | Globalism

There has been criticism and arrows thrown at issues relating to caring for the Amazon and corruption. The state (and destruction) of democracy, unemployment and inflation were also discussed. The icing was placed on the cake by Bolsonarista’s deputy Andre Janones and former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, who, according to AFP, “They were about to be beaten“.

to evaluate the debate, trade Consult on various issues Luciana SantanaPhD in political science and researcher in political behavior Andre Coelho GrisolProfessor of Political Science at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

The most anticipated meeting?

Coelho considers that “Lula acted like he was leading the polls’, that is, he was able to talk more and defend himself against attacks, but that wasn’t the case. His strategy consisted ofRemember the past and make sure that your experience will allow you to be a better boss“.”Suppose he chose a more conservative stance so as not to have problems with the other candidates, and might consider asking for their support in the second round.“.

“His problem is that, in trying not to lose the lead, he has made no effort to win over hesitant voters. I still had an idea that I read in the press: Lula beat Bolsonaro 1-0, with a goal against“.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) and his main rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and candidate Simon Tebet, take part during the debate at Bandeirantes Television headquarters in São Paulo (Brazil). EFE / Fernando Bezerra

For Santana, Bolsonaro’s body”the same storiesAs usual, his electoral base was targeted, and there was no important news. Contrary to Coelho’s opinion, the specialist believes that the debate did not have a winner, but Senator Simon Tibbettwho grew up withFirmness and confidence, important points about the current situation in the country“, Such as”fake news” and management pandemic. Tibet even questioned the current president: “What is this anger toward a woman?”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. EFE / Fernando Bezerra

Lack of interest in diversity and nature

During the debate, Bolsonaro verbally attacked a reporter, calling her “Shame on the pressAs “El País” states, only the two candidates (Tibet and Thronic ) He claimed, the other applicants were silent. In this regard, Santana comments: “The position of the president deserves to be disavowed. It’s not the first time he’s done something like this. This should have a negative impact on female voters“.

Coelho notes:In addition, there is talk of racism because all the candidates and even the journalists were white.“.

And if you take into account that so far this year, 3,987 square kilometers of vegetation cover in Amazon BrazilConcern for the environment has been little explored. “I think it was a mistake by the candidates, and they should have mentioned that more, especially Bolsonaro, who is seen by the world as an enemy of the Amazon and the indigenous people.‘ says Coelho.

Insults as a strategy

Lula and Bolsonaro accused each other of being thieves and corrupt, but how much do these rhetoric affect voters? Santana and Coelho agree that the president only talks toyour own bubbleIt is a fruitless strategy. the reason: Federal Supreme Court of Brazil He overturned the judgments of the left-wing leader, and although this does not mean that he is free of dust and straw, he can run undisturbed. We say he is innocent.

The specialist notes:Lula tries to say that there was corruption in his government, but he tried to fight it. And he made it clear that the opposite is happening in the Bolsonaro administration, who has even changed federal police chiefs because they were investigating him.“.

exmandatario Brazil, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. EFE / Fernando Bezerra

exaggerations and lies

In the discussion, Bolsonaro emphasized that “Brazilian inflation is less than United State‘, an idea referred to by El País as false (“which accumulated in the past 12 months 11.8% while in the northern neighbor 8.5%“). What is the effect of the president’s lies on voters? “It seems that to his constituents, to Bolsonaristas root, it doesn’t make much difference, so the problem is with the people who aren’t with him.Coelho maintains.

“In any case, since the economy is not doing well, it seems to me that this strategy is not as successful as it was in the past with a large part of the population. That doesn’t sound like a good plan to me, but he doesn’t have much to say either because his government is a disaster. If he lies, it is because his management is difficult to defend“.

In the meantime, the slips were starting to get out of control. Last Sunday, Bolsonaro also spoke about Left leaders in Latin America. He said: “Lola also supported Chile PresidentThe same person who set the subway on fireIn response, the Chilean Foreign Ministry summoned to its ambassador in Brazil, Paulo Roberto Soares Pachecoas a protest. It is worth asking, then: Will shortly before the elections, will the president face a diplomatic crisis? How much will that bill cost?