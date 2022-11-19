Brazil lands tonight in Doha

This content was published on Nov 19, 2022 – 11:09

Doha, November 19 (EFE) – The Brazilian national team will land around 11:15 pm local time in Doha (-3 GMT), to start acclimatizing to the Qatari country before the World Cup kicks off for the first time against Serbia, next Thursday, November 24.

Tité’s team carried out a training program these days at the Juventus Sports Complex in Turin (Italy), before traveling to Qatar, where it starts as one of the main favorites to win its sixth World Cup.

Tite has all his players, now that Marquinhos, Bremer and Danilo have recovered from their muscle soreness and joined group training.

Once in Qatar, the Brazilians will go to the Westin Doha, one of the most luxurious hotels in the city, and they will spend the night there before the start of the World Cup schedule. On Sunday, they will organize the first training session, at the Grand Hamad Stadium, after which they will attend the media. To conclude the day, the Verdy Amarilla players will attend a preparatory session with some of the youngsters to “highlight the importance of creating an all-inclusive tournament.”

Brazil’s first match will take place on November 24 against Serbia, after which they will face Switzerland (November 28) and Cameroon (December 2). EFE

