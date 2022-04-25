Brazil congratulates Macron on his re-election in France

“The Brazilian government congratulates Mr. Emmanuel Macron on his re-election to the presidency of the French Republic,” notes a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He stressed that the South American giant reaffirms its readiness to work to deepen the historical ties that unite the two countries and achieve mutual benefits for the Brazilians and the French.

The memo also adds that the Executive Branch “expresses its expectation to continue implementing the broad bilateral agenda.”

Macron won 58.6 percent of the vote in Sunday’s second round of elections. His opponent, Marine Le Pen, of the far right, got 41.4.

After winning the polls, the Brazilian presidential candidates, such as the former head of state Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, welcomed the former banker.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, for his part, remains silent about the outcome.

Throughout his tenure, Bolsonaro has been at odds with Macron, mainly due to his counterpart’s criticism of the Brazilian government’s position on the environment.

Macron is the fourth Galician president to be re-elected since the beginning of the so-called Fifth Republic, which opened in 1958 with the creation of the new constitution and the appointment of General Charles de Gaulle.

France has voted for eight governors since the beginning of that phase, half of whom have been ratified for a second term.

