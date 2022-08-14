Brazil beat Australia 2-0 and is close to the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Brazil beat Australia 2-0 on Saturday in the second group date of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, being held in Costa Rica, in a duel that was paused by rain in which the Brazilians managed to score half a dozen goals.

Priscilla (26) and Allen (46) scored the explanations for the match, which was held at Alejandro Moreira Soto Stadium in Alajuela, northwest of San Jose.

With this result, Brazil leads Group A with four points, followed by Australia with three points, Spain with one point, and Costa Rica zero, despite the fact that Spain and Costa Rica face each other on Saturday. Two teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

Brazil had the strength it lacked in the first date against Spain. And the Canarinas went out from the beginning in search of the ball, with a showy match, and wide options in attack and high pressure.

The South American team, led by Yaya, attacked from the left with Dudinha and from the right with long-distance winger, Bruninha, looking for Priscila in the center of the area.

The first goal came after a beautiful combination between Rafa Levis and Dudinha. The skilled attacker from Sao Paulo received a ball on the edge of the area and, after moving up the left flank, was assisted by the shot, in two stages, by Priscilla.

The second goal came 19 seconds after the second half, when Allen took advantage of the rejection after a shot from Dudenha, in a quick attack after the referee’s whistle.

The Brazilians scored two goals, but it could have been so much more if they had made better use of the arrivals with the teams and countless opportunities.

