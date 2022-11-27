Brazil and Switzerland seek stability in the Round of 16 »Football Press

Sunday, November 27, 2022

An exciting struggle between two teams that came from victories is what Brazil and Switzerland reserve for Group G at the Qatar World Cup 2022. “Scratch” and the Swiss go out to search for the victory that allows them to settle in the round of 16

On Monday 11/28, for the second date of Group G in the World Cup Qatar 2022, Brazil and Switzerland will measure their strength on the 974 field. The duel will face two teams that have just won their first appearance and are just one victory away from deciding it. In the final stage of the competition.

Brazil, one of the biggest favorites to win the tournament, easily beat Serbia 2-0 with a great performance from Richarlison. Now, Tite’s men hope to continue on the path to victory and qualify for the final date, but they have to contend with injuries to Neymar and Danilo.

On the other hand, Switzerland also arrived with a win after beating Cameroon on the first date. The Helvetians have shown their classy, ​​organized play and will be hoping to put the five-time world champions in trouble. Winger Renato Steffen is the only suspect due to an injury to Murat Yakin’s chest.

Possible formats:

Brazil: Alisson Becker, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro; Ravinha, Anthony, Vinicius Jr.; Richardson. DT: Tete.

Swiss: Jan Sommer, Sylvain Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvede, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Xherdan Shaqiri, Jibril So, Rubén Vargas; Brill Empolo. DT: Murat Yakin.

Rule: Ivan Barton (Argentina)

stadium: Pitch 974

hour: 1:00 pm.

Television: DSports, DGo, CHV, C13

