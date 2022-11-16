A brave woman rammed her motorcycle into the thief who took her cell phone seconds before.

Scene Courage and Dignity took place on Avenida Pedro de Heredia in Cartagena When the woman was riding her motorbike with her cell phone taped to her left ear.

Watch the scene: Undaunted, the woman on her motorcycle crashes into the thief and they both roll on the ground

The video captured the moment when the thief, also on a motorcycle, approached his victim, taking advantage of the night and the isolation of the street, and He snatches the cell phone from her ear.



A family traveling in their car behind the scenes recorded everything.

boldly, The woman on her motorbike runs into the thief and they both roll to the ground.



Limping, injured after the fall, she got up and picked up her cell phone from the floor.

Immediately, many citizens approached the delinquent.

Cartagena