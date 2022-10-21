Brave or irresponsible? Cassis’ visit to Kyiv, political analyst: “a strong symbolic signal.”

Cassis meets Zelensky in Kyiv Twitter pictures

Reactions to the visit of the President of the Federation, Ignacio Cassis, made Thursday to Ukraine were very different: some say it was “courageous”, others “irresponsible”. But here are also the considerations of political analyst Mark Balsiger for Blue News.

Visit Ignacio Cassis In Kyiv, it provoked stronger reactions in Germany than in Switzerland. This is because on the same day the German president Frank Walter Steinmeier He canceled his visit to the Ukrainian capital, which is under criticism from the Russians, for security reasons.

Several German journalists comment on the visit of the head of the union on their own Twitter accounts and wonder why the Swiss authorities view the situation differently from their German counterparts.

Während der deutsche Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier aus “Sicherheitsgründen” nicht nach Kiew reist, ist der Schweizer Bundespräsident und Außenminister Ignazio Cassis gerade in Kiew eingetroffen https://t.co/KDwwEyQFvA – Matthew von Rohr (@matieuvonrohr) October 20 2022

Der Schweizer Bundespräsident Tweet embed IST in diesem Moment in Kiew! Die deutschen Sicherheitsdienste und der Bundespräsident sollten beantworten, warum die Schweiz und andere Länder heute einen Besuch durchführen können, 🇩🇪 aber nicht. Benlish!https://t.co/yvSTmgUvT4 – Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) October 20 2022

Switzerland’s reaction: from “courageous” to “irresponsible”

Even the national advisor Elizabeth Schneider Schneider (Center/BL) spoke via Twitter, and welcomed the visit as a follow-up to the conference on Ukraine held in Lugano.

Verstehe die Aufregung nicht. Ich begrüsse, dass Tweet embed In Ukraine reist. All you have to do is do whatever you want, do it in Build for Ort Matt, die human helve der CH Firststart Vert and den Follow Zur Ukraine-Conferences in Lugano and die hand. https://t.co/iKeueezcJB – Elizabeth Schneider Schneider (@Elisabeth_S_S) October 20 2022

Quotes “Der Bond” Franz Grotter (UDC/LU), Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, who believes the visit is largely positive. However, he rhetorically asked what Cassis wanted to achieve with this. The official reason for the visit is that the president of the federation wants to have a realistic picture of the situation.

One of the items on the Swiss delegation’s agenda can be seen in a tweet from the Blick editor. Peter got meIn which he showed her visiting emergency shelters, which a Swiss businessman is building in Ukraine for people who have lost their homes.

Der Appenzeller Unternehmer Martin Huber (mit Hut) zeigt in der ukrainischen Gemeinde Fedorivka Bundespräsident Tweet embed eines der zahlreichen Holzhäuser, das er für obdachlose Ukrainerinnen und Ukrainer gebaut hat. pic.twitter.com/2QcUJTSQib – Peter Hossli (@phossli) October 20 2022

But if National Council member UDC Grüter agrees to visit, his fellow party Werner GartenmannZurich’s cantonal Democrats’ secretary, believes this is a mistake because the head of the union “has no business abroad, in Kyiv”.

Member of the National Council of Aargau, also at UDC, Andreas Glarner He strongly criticizes the appearance of Cassis in the Ukrainian capital On the information portals of CH-Media: “It is absolutely irresponsible. Switzerland is a neutral country. It does not count. [Ignazio Cassis] He takes sides as he did before.”

But for her part, the national advisor of the Bernese Party, said: Krista Markwalder He praised fellow party member Cassis as “courageous” and saw it as an expression of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Sibel Arslan (Verdi/BS) Even suspects that the presence of the Swiss president may offer some protection to the population.

Political analyst: “A strong signal that everything has gone well”

But what is the opinion outside politics and with more critical eyes? political analyst Mark Balsiger Agrees with supporters of the Federal Council trip, according to which it represents a strong signal of solidarity. “The symbolism should not be underestimated when the president of the union goes to a city that has been bombed several times in recent days.”

He said that the visit gained additional importance because his German counterpart did not make the announced trip. Balsiger suspects that President Cassis also wants to “revive” the debate on neutrality.

“The readjustment of Swiss foreign policy is not supported everywhere. With pictures from Kyiv, Ignacio Cassis asks for support for his role.” This raises the question whether the head of the union should now travel to Moscow to respect neutrality.

But Balsiger does not consider this necessary: ​​”His meeting with Lavrov ended in a wrong step.” And also because Switzerland does not have a mandate in this conflict, as is the case between the United States and Cuba and the United States and Iran. Therefore, meeting with President Putin is not a realistic scenario.

The main beneficiary of visiting Kyiv? Cassis himself

According to the expert, the main beneficiary of the surprise visit to Kyiv is Ignazio Cassis himself, who achieved success in foreign policy with powerful symbols, because everything went well. Especially since the afternoon, the Ticino man also met with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

The Swiss delegation also included a member of the National Council Marian Bender (Center / AG) The National Counsellor Matthias Zupfe (Greens/GL), as well as a representative of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

Had they found themselves in danger or even wounded or killed, it is clear that the visit would have taken a different light. “Back then, the light would have been on safety precautions first,” Balsiger explains.

Such an incident would have proven that the more cautious German authorities were right, considering the danger too high. National Counsel Glarner isn’t concerned about the security situation, telling CH media: “Frankly, I don’t care if he’s there voluntarily. He should know.”