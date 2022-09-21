Brad Pitt shows his face as a sculptor in Finland in his first exhibition

American actor Brad Pitt made his first appearance as a sculptor in a joint exhibition with Australian musician Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Hozigo at the Sarah Helden Museum of Art in Tampere (Finland).

The actor himself was present at the opening of the exhibition with Cave and Houseago, on a completely unexpected visit to the Nordic country, where the museum kept his participation secret until the last minute.

During the exhibition’s premiere, Pitt told local media that art consists of being honest in the face of life and admitted that it reflected on the failure of human relationships.

“I’ve done a drastic inventory of myself and thought about the hurt I’ve done to others and the times I’ve gone wrong,” Pete told Finnish YLE TV.

Among the works on display is the first creation of the famous Hollywood actor, who began to devote himself to sculpture after his divorce from fellow actress Angelina Jolie in 2017, a work called “House A Go Go”.

It’s a miniature house made of discarded wooden blocks that Pete picked up from the ground in his friend Houseago’s Los Angeles studio.

Other works of the actor include a plaster cast that depicts a narrative scene of shooting and a cast bronze sarcophagus protruding from human body parts trying to break free from their confinement.

There are also several house-shaped clear silicone sculptures with traces of bullets of different calibers, where the trajectory of the projectiles can be seen, “freezing their destructive motion,” according to the museum in a statement.

Australian musician Nick Cave presented his work as a sculptor to the public for the first time, with a series of 17 hand-made, painted and enameled ceramic figures.

The work, titled “The Devil – A Life,” depicts “the life of Satan in 17 seasons, from innocence to trial to confrontation with our own mortality,” according to the museum.