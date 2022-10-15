Brad Pitt shows his face as a sculptor in Finland in his first exhibition

American actor Brad Pitt For the first time as a sculptor in a joint exhibition With Australian musician Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Hozigo at the Sarah Helden Museum of Art in Tampere (Finland).

The actor himself was present at the opening of the show with Cave and Houseago, on a completely unexpected visit to the Nordic country, since then The museum kept his involvement a secret until the last minute.

During the show’s premiere, Pete told local media that Art is honesty in the face of life He admitted that he reflected on the failure of human relations.

“I did a drastic inventory of myself and I’ve thought about the damage I’ve caused to others and the times when I was wrong”Pete told Finnish television YLE.

Among the works on display, the first creation of the famous actor from HollywoodWorld Health Organization He started devoting himself to sculpture after his divorce by fellow actress Angelina Jolie in 2017, a work titled “House A Go Go”. It’s a miniature house made of discarded wooden blocks that Pete picked up from the ground in his friend Houseago’s Los Angeles studio.

Other works of the actor include a plaster cast that depicts a narrative scene of shooting and a cast bronze sarcophagus protruding from human body parts trying to break free from their confinement.

There is, too Various transparent silicone sculptures In the form of a house with traces of bullets of different calibers, where the trajectory of the projectiles can be seen “freezing their destructive movement,” the museum said in a statement.

For his part, the Australian musician Nick Keefe also presented his works as a sculptor for the first time in publicwith a series of 17 handcrafted and enameled glazed porcelain figurines.

This work is entitled Satan is life (El Diablo, una vida), represents “the life of Satan in 17 seasons, from innocence to confrontation with our own mortality, through experience,” according to the museum.