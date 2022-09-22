Brad Pitt began appearing as a sculptor in an exhibition in Finland

The Hollywood star presented her first collection of sculptures at the Sarah Helden Museum of Art in Tampere, Finland, a face her fans don’t know much about.

Although it was already known that acting began to develop into sculpting as part of his occupational therapy after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, this is the first time the American actor has come into a professional circle to showcase his creations taking sculpting. as a hero.

Although the actor’s gallery is not the full protagonist of the current exhibition at the Sarah Helden Museum of Art, the actor has joined an important show in which he shares an apartment with Australian musician Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Hozigo.

Among the sculptures selected by Brad Pitt for his first professional exhibition stand out pieces such as “House A Go Go,” a tiny house made of scrap wood he reclaimed in Los Angeles, in the creative residence of his friend and fellow Houseago gallery.

Brad Pitt said of his sculptural work and his interest in reflecting part of his life through art, “I’ve taken a radical inventory of myself and thought about the damage I’ve done to others and the times I was wrong.”