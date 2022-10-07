Brad Pitt appears for the first time as a sculptor in Finland

Until now, Brad Pitt has been known to be a passionate art collector often seen at major international exhibitions. But it turns out that the Hollywood star is also an artist. It has just been unveiled in Finland, specifically in the Sarah Helden Museum of Art in Tampere, and it was done in a joint exhibition, weIt features Australian musician Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Hozigo.

One of Pete’s pieces displayed in the Finnish Museum fromBranne Treu / Instagram

“For me it’s about self-reflection. I was born from what I call a ‘radical self-inventory,'” Pete explained at the exhibition opening, according to art newspaper. Among the submitted works, it stands out I was aiming for you and you saw me but it was too late this time, A gypsum figurine hangs on a wall with several figures representing the moment of the shooting. Likewise, one of the biggest pieces the actor made is a bronze casket the size of a coffin, with hands, feet, and faces protruding as a form of escape.





Translator eleventh ocean He began working in ceramics after his tumultuous divorce from actress Angelina Jolie in 2017. According to the sunthe actor now has a sculpting studio in his Los Angeles home and called Leonardo DiCaprio while making ÉOnce upon a time in Hollywood “To unite in their common love of pottery.”

Plaster wall figurine “Shoot at you, but it’s too late this time” fromBranne Treu / Instagram

Musician Nick Cave, for his part, also makes his artistic debut: It shows “glazed ceramic figurines representing the life of Satan in 17 seasons, from innocence to trial in the face of our own mortality,” according to a press release. Satan: life It is the first major collection of Cave’s visual work. Includes 17 individual pieces ranging from 15 cm to 50 cm high, each handcrafted and enameled by a caveman in England, between 2020 and 2022. .