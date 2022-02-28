Bottle gardens – a lifestyle in the smallest space | MON | 02/28/2022 | 8:55

Bottle gardens are ecosystems in a small space. In a large bulbous glass bottle, grow the plants on a few substrates that are ideally low in nutrients and well drained. If the opening of the glass container is closed with an ordinary cork or left open, then we are talking about an ordinary “bottle garden”. With an airtight seal, everything is called a “hermetosphere” because the cap “tightly” seals the contents from the environment. In this case, all substances are in the cycle – oxygen and carbon dioxide, as well as water and all nutrients. Small animals (white equal-legged, spring-tailed) can also act as “uppers” so to speak, breaking up dead plant matter as decomposers.

Bottle gardens were created during the great expeditions, when plant materials had to be brought back to their home countries over the course of several months. Bottle gardens and hermetospheres are particularly lively organisms to teach. They can be planted by the students themselves under supervision, the cycles of materials remind the ecosystem of the entire Earth and, last but not least, take responsibility for the entire living space that you designed yourself.

