Borussia Dortmund: A national player on the horizon? He is under surveillance

Some players have matured into big stars at Borussia Dortmund. We show you the jewels that have become some of the best in BVB.

plans in Borussia Dortmund The new season is in full swing.

Especially the defense wants itself Borussia Dortmund Strengthening – Strengthens. The focus should now be on the national player who has been attracting more and more attention to him recently.

Borussia Dortmund: A national player on the horizon?

David Raum is one of the stars of the shooting star for the 2021/22 season. Therefore, according to a report by “Bild”, the Dutch league should have put in place sensors for the left-back. His sporting qualities seem to attract the best German clubs.

Competitive games coming from Borussia Dortmund:

April 8, 8:30 p.m.: VFP Stuttgart (away)

April 16 3:30pm: Wolfsburg (H)

April 23, 6:30 pm: Bayern Munich (A)

In the current season, the Nuremberg native has played 30 matches for the TSG team. There are three goals and nine assists. The Black and Yellows are very interested in moving space, but not this summer. Background: Raum only extended his contract at Hoffenheim until 2026 at the end of January – and that was just six months after his free arrival from Fürth.

Borussia Dortmund: Not only BVB is interested in space

The 2021 European Under-21 champion is now part of the permanent Kraichgau squad. Through consistent performances, he managed to prove himself in the national team in the past. Under national coach Hansi Flick, the 23-year-old has played five matches and made one. Recently, he managed to prove himself in an away friendly match against Holland (1-1).





David Raum is one of the rising stars of this season. Is it also one for BVB? Photo: IMAGO / Michael Weber

Not only should the BVB be interested in signing the shooting star. According to the report, Bayern Munich is also keeping an eye on him. The interest of both teams is understandable: Raum has huge potential and is also on the cusp of a regular place in the national team.

Is he ready for the next step in his career? (oh)



