Borsch ice cream: special colors for licking

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated in the United States on July 17. And in 2022, Porsche North America will celebrate the icy snow. In collaboration with Chicago-based ice cream maker Pretty Cool Ice Cream, the sports car maker is releasing five flavors of elegant ice cream. They are based on the Porsche color program that the sports car manufacturer offers for its cars.







Five items on display

In the future, Porsche fans will also be able to lick their brand in a limited edition. There are varieties to choose from





Green Mint: Green mint biscuits and ice cream with a mint green chocolate crust.

Red Strawberry: Cream cheese ice cream dipped in a red strawberry crust. Made with real freeze-dried strawberries.

Macadamia Metallic: Toasted macadamia ice cream in a glossy macadamia chocolate shell.

Frozen Berry Metallic: Black raspberry ice cream in a sparkling ruby ​​red chocolate crust.

Lime Gold Metallic: Key lime pie ice cream in a shiny golden caramel shell. Porsche Porsche associates individual flavors with special Porsche models.

Ice creams should not only look very close to the original Porsche colors, but, of course, also taste very tasty. Borsch ice cream was only available on National Ice Cream Day at the Pops Ice Cream Kiosk in Chicago. Throughout the year, handcrafted ice cream flavors will be offered at select Porsche events.





"This has been an exciting project and we hope it brings smiles to our customers, just like the custom colors available in all of our cars. We really thought there wasn't much more cool than our custom colors, but this ice cream ice cream treats," said Aisha Coker, Vice President of Marketing for Porsche Cars North America, "She might just have that kick."





conclusion

Porsche celebrates National Ice Cream Day in the United States with five specially designed ice cream sticks. Their flavors are based on the Porsche Color Programme. Definitely delicious to lick.