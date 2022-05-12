Born and Finland, how to join the alliance

The first minister of Finlandsanna marinmentioned that town You will join NATO “without delay”.. The announcement, which will likely follow that of her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Anderson, marks a historic turning point in the two countries’ traditionally neutral foreign policy and represents rebound Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

By his actions, in fact, Russian President Vladimir Help Putin speed up Only that sleeper NATO expansion process, as a rhetorical tool to justify the invasion of Ukraine. In fact, in addition to having invented Having a Nazi regime in Kyiv, the Kremlin has always supported the narrative that Russia would be besieged by NATO countries and that invading Ukraine was a means Defending its borders from the aggressive policies of alliance membersready to invade at any moment.

Putin also used this rhetoric during his Victory Day speech on May 9, when he said that NATO was about to invade Crimea and others. “Historic Territories” from Russia. But, NATO is basically a defensive block, As Putin himself admitted in a famous interview in 2002 Found on the Kremlin’s website, where he said that “Every nation has the right to choose how it enhances its security. This also applies to the Baltic states. NATO is basically a defensive block, I can repeat what I have said many times. The expansion of the blockade should improve international security and the security of member states.”.

Screenshot of the Kremlin website showing Vladimir Putin’s interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2002 (Image: Kremlin) Kevin Carbone

In fact, the intergovernmental organization of NATO – the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in English and the Organization du Traité de l’Atlantique Nord (Otan) in French – was formed in 1949 for the purpose of To ensure peace and security in Europe. The founders are Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States. While in the following years Turkey, Greece, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia joined, and finally in 2009 Croatia and Albania also joined.

governing body, Atlantic Councilconsisting of permanent representatives of member states, who report to the relevant foreign ministries, and headed by a Secretary-General, currently the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg.

How do you join NATO?

The The rules for admission to the alliance are set out inArticle 10 of the treaty under which “The Members may unanimously invite any other European country a condition for the fulfillment of the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic region of accession to this Treaty.” At the same time Any country so invited can become a member of the organization By submitting your membership certificate with the United States Government from America. The Government of the United States of America will notify each member of the submission of this instrument of accession “.