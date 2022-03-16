Boris Johnson warned that Russia’s attack on Ukraine would have consequences around the world

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of this Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘brutal and unjustified’ attack on Ukraine ‘will have far-reaching consequences for the world’ He urged the international community to “leave aside Russian hydrocarbons.”

‘The United Kingdom is building An international coalition to deal with the new reality we face. “The world must set aside Russian hydrocarbons and starve Putin’s addiction to oil and gas,” the British prime minister said.

Johnson too He stressed that “the brutal and unjustified attack launched by President Putin against Ukraine will have consequences.” far-reaching to the world” and that means going “beyond the borders of Europe”.

These statements come hours before the British Prime Minister begins an official trip to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with the Emirati and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Mohammed bin Salman.

These visits, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street, Seeking to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on President Putin’s regime and reduce the global consequences of conflict. Therefore, the topics that will be discussed will be energy, regional security and humanitarian aid.

“The leaders are expected to discuss efforts to improve energy security and reduce volatility in energy and food prices, which affect UK businesses and consumers, as well as regional stability in the Middle East,” the statement read.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in this effort. We will work with them to ensure regional security and support humanitarian relief efforts Johnson stressed the long-term stability of global energy markets.

The British Prime Minister will also discuss shared strategic priorities with the leaders of these two countries, including the situation in Iran and Yemen, increased cooperation in security, trade and investment, and support for human rights and civil society.

On the other hand, the European Union stated Concern about “increased nuclear safety and security risks” in Ukraine At their eighth meeting on Tuesday with senior officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

The European Union’s Special Envoy on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, Marjolin van Dillen, highlighted the EU’s full support for the initiative of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael Grossi, to Ensure the safety and security of all nuclear facilities in UkraineAccording to a statement issued by the institution.

So the Dylan ‘unequivocally’ acknowledged the EU’s commitment to defending multilateralism, “Especially at a time when its foundations are being questioned” and highlighted that European support “for the implementation of the IAEA’s mandate remains strong”.

(With information from Europe Press)

