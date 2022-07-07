Boris Johnson Live resigns as UK Prime Minister | Conservative Party | Great Britain | Down Street | Globalism

british prime minister, Boris JohnsonOn Thursday, he announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, but he will remain prime minister United kingdom Even his successor is named. Three years after triumphantly rising to power, the 58-year-old Johnson was forced to resign after losing his party’s support in the wake of relentless scandals.

Watch the live broadcast here:

“It is clear that it is the will of the conservative parliamentary group to have a new leader of the party and therefore a new prime minister,” a favour Johnson He announced his resignation in a message to the nation in front of the famous black door No. 10 of Downing Street.

The Conservative Party He will now have to elect a new leader over the summer to replace Johnson, possibly from October, as leader and therefore as head of government.

Meanwhile, the controversial Johnson He declared himself intent on continuing to lead the country and made clear on Thursday that he had appointed new ministers and state ministers to replace the group of Independents.

For opposition leader, Labor Party Keir Starmer, his future departure is “good news”, but it is not enough.

Boris Johnson leaving after making a statement outside 10 Downing Street in central London, July 7, 2022 (Daniel LEAL/AFP).

‘We need a real change of government’He said he was considering a motion to blame the government for precipitating the call for early general elections.

Events accelerated early Thursday, when nearly 60 members of Johnson’s cabinet had already resigned in a relentless bloodshed that began on Tuesday with two dignitaries: Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid.

The new Finance Minister, Nadim Al-Zahawi, who was appointed on the same Tuesday, joined those calling for the prime minister to leave. “You know in your heart what is right, go now,” he wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

Michelle Donelan, who was also appointed to the education portfolio on Tuesday to replace Zahawi, submitted her resignation less than two days later.

“Decent and responsible government is based on honesty, integrity and mutual respect,” said Northern Ireland’s minister, Brandon Lewis, who has been loyal to date, adding his name to the list of resignations. “I deeply regret having to leave the government because I believe these values ​​are no longer respected,” he said.

Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, central London, on July 7, 2022, to announce his resignation as Prime Minister. (Justin Thales/AFP).

surrounded by scandals

Johnson had made the multiple scandals surrounding him forget for a few months thanks to his resolute actions in helping Ukraine against the invasion of Russia.. On Thursday, the Kremlin said it wanted “more professional people” to take power in Britain.

beginning of June, Johnson He survived a vote of no-confidence from his deputies, thanks to the support of 211 of 359 lawmakers, but the 148 votes against him made it clear that discontent did not stop growing. According to British media, he will now have the support of only 65 MPs.

Conservative Party standards state that this procedure cannot be repeated within a year. But many were already calling for a change to attempt another maneuver against him on the spot.

of the so-calledParty GateThe scandal of the parties organized in Downing Street during the confinement of 2020 and 2021, to the irregular financing of the luxurious repair of his official home, and the passage of accusations of nepotism, the scandals around Johnson multiplied.

Javid and Snack’s resignations came hours after Johnson apologized for the 1,000th time, admitting he had made a “mistake” in appointing Chris Pincher, a conservative official who resigned last week accused of harassing two men, including a deputy.

Having claimed otherwise, Downing Street acknowledged on Tuesday that the prime minister had been informed in 2019 of previous allegations against Pincher but had “forgotten them”.

The fall of Boris Johnson. (Agence France Presse).

The electoral hero has lost his charm

The champion of the 2019 legislative election, when he achieved his most important conservative majority in decades thanks to a promise to deliver Brexit, polls have fallen.

According to opinion polls, the majority of Britons consider him a “liar”.

It must be investigated by a parliamentary committee to determine whether it deliberately deceived MPs when, in December, it denied party celebrations that had violated anti-story legislation.

The fact that he claimed not to know the accusations against him PinscherWhen many asserted otherwise, and ended up admitting to “forgetting it”, it reinforces accusations that the Prime Minister is manipulating the truth.

Recent electoral setbacks, most recently on June 23, in the midterm elections, have convinced a growing number of Tory rebels that Johnson can no longer lead them to a new general election in 2024.