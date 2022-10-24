Borek was selected as one of the “100 Latinos Committed to the Environment”

chilean president, Gabriel Borek; The Pope FranciscoSpanish businessman Alexander Agajbrazilian model Model Gisele Bundchen The Mexican actor Diego Mon They are some of the leaders who have emerged among the “100 most committed Latinos to climate action,” according to a list released Monday.

Today published by the environmental organization Sachamama, based in Miami (USA) For the fourth year in a row This choice that recognizes those who have made an impact in the environmental struggle, Sustainability and combating climate emergencies on the planet.





The list consists of Businessmen, politicians, activists, academics, journalists and entertainment starsWhich includes, in addition to those mentioned, the American activist Nellie Cobo, the singer Camila Cabello, the leader of Costa Rica Christiana Figueres, the actress Rosario Dawson, and the mayor of Buenos Aires (Argentina), Horacio Rodríguez Larita.

“It is a very rich and diverse list in terms of experience, history and work What they each do,” Carlos Zegara, CEO of Sachamama, told EFE.

This year, for the first time, this list was drawn up by a jury of experts, including EFE journalist and EFEVerde director Arturo Larena, as well as Gonzalo Muñoz, who was named “High Champion” Climate action at the COP25 global event, held in 2019 in Madrid (Spain).

In addition, the drummer of the Argentine group served as a juror Soda stereo and climate activist Charlie Alberti, VoLo Thais López co-founder and activist Rita Zagloul.

Sachamama plans to work next year with some of those who make up the “100 Committed Latinos” in designing a global appeal for protection. 80% of the Amazon rainforest by 2025.





“We are at a crucial moment, and the decisions we take in the coming years will determine the fate of this region,” he added. Zegara warned, noting that the Amazon is “the world’s most bio-culturally diverse region,” and therefore “we all depend on its well-being.”

The target in the Amazon was developed within the framework of the global goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions and a transition to renewable energy sources by 2050, in line with the targets set in The Paris Agreement to limit global temperature to no more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

In the public plane, Sachamama wants Close alliances with the media, opinion leaders and public figures To develop communication campaigns around the climate emergency and to communicate “the severity of what is happening” more effectively.

“This issue (the climate emergency) is so widespread that it now affects all sectors of society. “We are not covering it as we should,” Zagara said.

The organization also seeks to work more closely with the indigenous and Latino communities, which are among the communities most affected by the climate emergency and still remain so. They are not fully represented and have no opportunities to participate in international forums.

“I am an optimist, in the sense that each individual has the potential to make and bring about individual changes. Despite challenges in terms of contingency We have many tools to solve it,” Zigara confirmed.