Bonsoir and welcome from Montreal to the Planetarium in Hamburg

|when?
|Friday, October 14, 2022, 7 PM, Duration: Approx. 90 minutes
|where?
|Hamburg Planetarium
|Entry:
|12 euros (reduced: 7.50 euros)
|the tickets:
|Book tickets now *
Friday, 14 October 2022at 19.00 off Professor Thomas W. Krupp, Director of the Hamburg Star Theatre, and his colleague Olivier Hernandez, Director of the Planetarium at Montreal Rio Tinto Alcan, She lives from Montreal in the Hall of Stars at the Planetarium in Hamburg. They serve together Continuity and territory of America Notable Artists 360 degree shows as the first German shows.
event takes place Eve of IMERSA 2022 It happens, as Professor Kraupe is a guest in Montreal. It gives a taste New collaborative opportunities for encounters between science and art, Like them in cooperation Between Hamburg and Quebec Planetarium must arise.
continuous
This immersive show takes viewers through the awe-inspiring beauty of outer space – from infinity to infinity. CONTINUUM is a cosmic poem about our relationship to the universe It is carried by Wonderful symphonic music composed by Philip Glass.
world-famous production Artists Michel Lemieux and Victor Bellon from Montreal It is a co-production of Neurone 3, Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan and Escape pour la vie Montréal.
Native American lands
In a sort of travel memoir, LANDS OF THE AMERICAS addresses the key places of 60 years of work in an interdisciplinary field. Artist Renee Derwin shows his constant search for identity. The plot of the film connects his creations with the main areas of his migration: From Quebec to Mexico, Japan and the United States, through the far north of Canada and return to his homeland.
This immersive journey paints Fragmented image of Darwan He gradually reveals the depth of his inner view. as such Art and experimental film is the country of America An exceptional artistic experience that goes deep into the heart of Darwin’s work. Produced by Patrick Boss and Pascal Pelletier In English.
“With these two productions, our production opens Bensour, and welcome from the evening of Montreal The Planetarium as a window into the world of art and as an enabling space for new digital cultural experiences that can connect people around the world. In collaboration between the Hamburg Planetarium and Montreal Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan as well as other partners in the Quebec region and the Hanseatic City, we want to continue to test and expand these innovative approaches to science and art,” says Professor Krupp.
The cooperation between Hamburg and Quebec began in January Space Explorers – The ISS Experience. In September, the Hamburg Planetarium celebrated the European premiere of Canadian public success Symphonyx Baby. It will continue as part of Biodiversity Weeks Living Planet – Diversity of Lifeincluding guest performance for productions EXO – Are we alone? Thank you for representing The Government of Quebec in Germany and the Senate of the Free and Hanseatic City Hamburg to support this partnership.
Source: Hamburg Planetarium
