Bonnie | Tropical Storm | NHC Tracks Hurricane Trajectory That Made Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela | Saint Andrew | Bluefields | National Hurricane Center | direct | Globalism

tropical storm Bonnie It moved away from the Caribbean Sea and its winds reached different urban areas of the Pacific Ocean Nicaragua, as reported today by residents of the region, whose data was confirmed by the meteorological radar of the Nicaraguan Institute of Regional Studies (Ineter). To be expected at night Costa Rica.

Watch here the path of Tropical Storm Bonnie:

Heavy rain, with maximum sustained winds reaching Bonniecalculated by National Hurricane Center (NHC), United Statesat a speed of 65 kilometers per hour, it began to be felt from the early hours of the morning in a county (province) Rivasin southwestern Nicaragua.

So far, the Nicaraguan authorities have not reported casualties or damage due to the storm that hit the coast last night Caribbean (east).

The entire territory of Nicaragua has been in a double state of green and yellow alert since yesterday afternoon, due to the passage of Boni, which according to the NHC, “May cause flooding and mudslides in parts of Nicaragua and Costa Rica during the day“.

population Caribbean It reported a decrease in precipitation and wind speed, however, in security The scenario described was the opposite, heavy rain and strong winds, especially in RivasBonnie is expected to be directly affected on Saturday.

According to country data National Institute for Development Information (Internal)about 180,667 people live in Rivas, formed by Ometepe Island In the Great Lake Nicaragua, And an isthmus between the aforementioned body of water and the Pacific Ocean, with a width of 17 kilometers.

Eight out of ten are urban dwellers Rivas, on the border with Costa Ricalocated on the isthmus, some of which are like San Juan del Sur Tourist Bayhas experienced flooding in recent months, as a result of the rains of this year’s rainy season.

With more than 500 kilometers of coastline in the Caribbean Sea, more than 300 kilometers in the Pacific Ocean, and a lake of more than 8000 square kilometers, Nicaragua is a country prone to the impact of hurricanes and floods.