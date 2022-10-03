Bolsonarista wins strong legislative and governmental elections in Brazil

Candidates allied with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro scored important victories in Sunday The legislative and gubernatorial elections were held in parallel with the presidential duel in Brazil.

“Polsoniteism can be celebrated,” wrote analyst Miriam Letau in her column in the newspaper. or a balloon.

At least nine former Bolsonaro ministers won the elections.

In addition to the president and vice president, Brazilians were invited to elect the governors of the 27 states (including the Federal District of Brasilia), 513 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the 81-seat Senate. , as well as state legislatures.

The head of state’s liberal party is heading for the largest seat in the House of Representatives, according to analysts, and in the Senate, figures from Hizb ut-Tahrir and allied groups won at least 14 of the 27 competing seats.

Among the new congressmen are two of Bolsonaro’s controversial former ministers: former environmental chief Ricardo Salles, who left the government on suspicion of corruption, and Eduardo Pazuelo, who was criticized for running the health portfolio at the height of the pandemic that left nearly 700,000 deaths in Brazil. .

Pazuelo was even the deputy with the most votes in the state of Rio de Janeiro, the third most populous.

Another PL candidate, Nicholas Ferreira, was the country’s most voted MP, with more than 1.4 million votes, at the age of just 26.

Bolsonarez’s list for the Senate includes former soccer player Romario (re-elected) to Marcos Ponte, a former astronaut and former chief of science who ousted Lula’s ally, Marcio France, the favorite in the polls.

three other former ministers, ultra-conservative Damaris Alves (female); Teresa Cristina (Agriculture) and Rogério Marino (Development) and the current Vice President are also elected to the Senate, which should confirm two Supreme Court justices in 2023.

Former judge and former minister Sergio Moro who split from Bolsonaro and former attorney general Dalton Delagnol also entered the Senate.

Both arch-rivals Lula were key figures in Operation Car Wash, which investigated a massive system of corruption in state-owned Petrobras. The two put Lula in prison for 19 months, but the sentence was overturned due to procedural irregularities.

Brazilians also elected the governors of the 27 states (including the Federal District of Brasilia).

Claudio Castro (PL) was elected in Rio de Janeiro, but the biggest surprise came in Sao Paulo, the most populous and richest state in Brazil, with a partial first-round victory over Tarcisio Freitas, the former head of infrastructure, who came in second. in opinion polls.

Freitas (PL) defeated Fernando Haddad, the former mayor of the metropolitan city of São Paulo and defeated Dolphin Lula by Bolsonaro in the 2018 presidential election, and the two will meet on October 30 in the ballot.

The election also gave some victory to progressive causes, with the first passing federal representatives from Brazil, Erica Hilton, Duda Salabert, and Robeonce Lima.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to keep going and make sure that uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read stays at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!