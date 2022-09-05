Bolivia, Latin America Switzerland | investment strategies

The Plurinational State of Bolivia is the country in the Americas with the lowest inflation rate. The miracle of Latin America became equal to Switzerland To see how well they manage inflation as both regions have the lowest CPI on their continent, with 1.8% and 3.4% respectively.

How did two different countries achieve the same goal? If Bolivia and Switzerland have something in common, in addition to a mountainous mountainous region, they have a “strong” currency that counts as a “refuge value” to many other countries. In this way, in recent months, Argentines have crossed the border with Bolivia to get the Bolivian peso, a currency pegged to the dollar for more than 10 years and still very stable.

A similar situation occurs in Switzerland, where its official currency, the Swiss franc, also serves as a haven for many great fortunes, as we told you in our previous video about Immigration from countries with great wealth is preferred.

Not only the currency, the diminutive inflation that these countries are experiencing is largely due to the negligible influence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as their natural wealth, with Bolivia emerging as a world power in lithium, gold. From the 21st century, which is very necessary for the manufacture of electric car batteries and so on Value increased 437% since the beginning of 2021.

