Bodybuilder Budesheim continues to attack

An ambitious strongman: Tim Bodesheim, a professional bodybuilder from Ransbach, still has big plans. © Yannick Hohmann

In order for the cheese to turn out to be especially good, it should ripen only long enough. And if you want to get to the top of the world in bodybuilding, you have to torment yourself for years.

Ransbach – “I am now 32 and at my best age for bodybuilding,” explains Tim Bodesheim. The professional bodybuilder from Ransbach would like to attack again next year. In the competition season that was over for him, it wasn’t enough to jump to the top. “Recently in the States I have been on stage alongside the best. Now I know exactly what I need to work on to be more successful next year,” said Tim Bodesheim, who finished fourth in his professional competitions in Estoril and Chicago and sixth in Tampa. Not enough to dream of participating in Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas in mid-December.

“If I didn’t have my son, I would go to the States – to Florida – right away. They have the best athletes and the best coaches. In general, professional bodybuilding takes place there in the States,” says the bodybuilder from Ransbach. In addition, bodybuilders are more recognized than here. “In the United States you feel a very different appreciation. That’s how it is.”

For this reason, he wants to return for two months at the start of the year to train with top players like Nick Walker and Derek Lansford. Tim Bodishim’s actual preparation for the upcoming Sports Year will begin this month. He wants to change some things. It begins with the fact that he wants to completely restructure his daily life.

“In addition to my exhausting sports, I definitely need more rest. I’m actually a bit of a workaholic, and in addition to sports, he loves making wood and doing crafts. I have to coordinate everything better now,” Bodesheim explains.

In the six-month building phase that is about to begin, the athlete, who currently weighs 126 kilograms, wants to increase his mass to 135 kilograms, that is, “increase” muscle mass by nine kilograms. To do this, he has to train twice a week, five days a week. For an hour in the morning it’s all about endurance and flexibility, while in the afternoon, there’s two and a half hours of strength training in his iron cave at Philipstall or Ray Fitness Club.

When he will start the competitive phase next year depends on the date of Mr. Olympia 2023. Participation in this prestigious comparison in professional bodybuilding is still Tim Bodesheim’s biggest goal. He wants to collect the necessary points in competitions not far ahead of Mr. Olympia. “Short intervals between competitions are important because I have to take care of my health too. It’s like a car engine. I can drive at high revs for a short time. But if I do it all the time, the engine breaks down,” the professional bodybuilder from Ransbach makes an interesting comparison.

Anyway, it’s not just muscle building anymore no matter what. The current package is not bad at all. For him, it is very important to be able to present his form in the best possible way. “I can fail a lot in the last few metres,” he knows from experience. Now Tim Bodesheim seems to be a mental move more than before – just older and more mature. (Mario Raymond)