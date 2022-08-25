Bochum: The old church provides a space for the future and for meetings

Bochum Langendreer.

At Luther-LAB in Bochum-Langendreer, history and future meet in encounters. Begins to create a new from the old and the here and now.

The construction site is still quite a bit, and there is always something to do, something new to be prepared. There is plenty of space in the officially “disused” Luther chapel in the old train station. The Luther-LAB Association now wants to reassemble three old and new building blocks with three full-time employees Nicole Troch, Miriam Eschert and Stefan Burgshult, so life here can move permanently and start.

Urban Nature Day in Bochum on August 27

There is a lot going on about Urban Nature Day on Saturday, August 27. Starting at 10 a.m., the area hike from the Langendreer-West S-Bahn station leads to the mines and, above all, plenty of nature. Luther-LAB is the destination for convenience and objective conclusion. The knowledgeable guide will be Harald Slatke, who is also responsible for the “Organ Experience” at the historic church building.

There he organizes workshops for families with children, improvisation courses, concerts for amateurs and, above all, he organizes guided tours through the dust-free machine.

The current exhibition presents the history of mining in East Bochum.







“Transforming the old into the new” in Luther-LAB It deals with the reuse and recycling of old, used and salvaged items. The Ehrenfeld Initiative “Villa Wurm” will offer worm compost on Friday (26th) from 6:30 p.m. On Saturday (27) from 10 am to 12 pm a worm box will be built from pallet wood to take home (with registration and participation 10 euros). See also Use of drones: Australia wants to fight wildfires with high technology “Change in retail as an opportunity” Stadtmarketing Bochum GmbH presents on September 6th at 6:30 pm. “Shop locally – promoting the Langendreer,” declares Karsten Höser, area manager for the Alter Bahnhof advertising community, starting at 7:15 p.m. Cooking and Nutrition workshops on October 21 and November 5 offer “good and cheap” deals. https://www.lutherlab.de/





Through these formats, exhibitions, lectures and discussions, Luther LAB wishes to make local history and changes visible and encourage participation.

History must come alive, ideas must be taken up and deepened, so that interested visitors can also start something new for the community on their own initiative. This way, they can also do a search together.

Develop phonetics in the workshop

The three organizers of the project, whose positions (half of them) are funded by the State of North Rhine-Westphalia and the European Social Fund, declared: “This is exactly why the One Room, the meeting room of the former church, exists.” Because above is the title “Experimental Space for Children, Youth and Families”.

A young musician who was very passionate about acoustics and wanted to test out new and old possibilities with his guitar, had already discovered the room himself. The workshop aims to deepen this.

The results of the collection of gardens around the church building show that the future has already begun here. Because of the huge popularity, the August 27 Plant Exchange 2-5pm is now held every six months in collaboration with Neighbors by Naturefriends, Naturefriends Youth and Urban Gardening and is featured strongly on many calendars. At Luther-LAB, they now maintain a well-stocked seed library.

Luther LAB wants to fill the decommissioned church in the old train station with life. Photo: Svenja Hanusch / FUNKE Photo Services

New space gained

A separate seminar room has been created in the old chapel, the sacristy has been converted into a kitchen, and the chapel will soon be expanded. The old benches in the nave have been removed and provide space for flexible seating.

Perhaps the site fence that surrounds the listed building from the outside will disappear at some point. Perhaps if an investor is found, one for the future of this space. More about www.lutherlab.de

