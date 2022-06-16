‘Blonde’ on Netflix: Trailer, Pictures & Posters

Netflix Presented the first trailer for “Blonde” From Andrew Dominic, with Ana de Armas as a hollywood icon Marlin Monroe. The film is based on the author’s bestselling novel Joyce Carol Oates.

Support team includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julian Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams.

The official summary of “Blonde” Netflix:

Based on the bestseller by Joyce Carol OatesAnd the Blonde Boldly reinvents life Marlin Monroe, Explore the difference between his public and private image.

From her unexpected childhood as Norma Jean, through her rise to fame and love affairs, Blonde Mixes reality with fiction to explore the ever-growing difference between the image of a public and private actress.

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear right from the start: to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” de Armas recently told Netflix Queue. “He wanted the world to experience what it felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jean. I found it to be the most daring, remorseful and feminist version of her story I had ever seen.”“.

“We worked on this film for hours, every day for about a year,” added de Armas. “I’ve read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photos, videos, audios, films – anything I can get my hands on. Each scene is inspired by an existing image. We carefully examined every detail of the picture and discussed what was happening in it. The first question was always, “How did Norma Jean feel here?” We wanted to tell the human side of his story.

Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible person.

Reportedly, the movie’s NC-17 rating (inaccessible to minors under 17) created tensions between Dominic And the netflix, But the manager said screen daily In February there is noNothing but gratitude for Netflix.”noting that the streaming giant supports the title, although there are some issues with its content. Dominic He added that “The Blonde “is a challenging movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s… the audience’s problem. She’s not running for public office.”

Blonde the Netflix biopic on Marylin Monroe will be released in 2022

“Blonde” will be released worldwide on Netflix on September 23. Here is the first blonde trailer