Blinken says the immigration challenges facing the United States at the southern border “go beyond anything no one has seen before.”

(CNN) – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told CNN that the Migration Challenges The Joe Biden administration facing along the southern border is “beyond anything anyone has seen before”. Blinken emphasized that the issue will be the main focus of the Summit of the Americas, which brings together regional leaders in Los Angeles.

“We are taking on a challenge that, for a variety of reasons, is beyond anything anyone has seen before, which is why the approach we are taking, including here at the top, is so important.” Blinken told CNN en Español reporter Juan Carlos Lopez, During an interview on Tuesday in top of the americasIn Los Angeles.

“This is a shared responsibility approach where everyone in the Western Hemisphere affected by irregular migration in particular, and migration in general, i.e. countries of origin, countries of transit, countries of destination, come together to take a common position. The responsibility to manage this in a safe, humane and orderly manner,” he continued. Blinken.

The secretary of state added that the United States was working with countries at the summit to try to come up with “specific actions” they could take to address the problem, and referred to a new immigration document called the Los Angeles Declaration. Other countries and states are expected to sign this week. Its goal is to explain how countries in the region and around the world should share the responsibility of welcoming immigrants.

In particular, the leaders of many countries that play a critical role in addressing immigration, including Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, are Summit CountyDealing an embarrassing blow to the Biden administration as it struggles to manage the situation.

Illegal immigration, a major issue at the top

Immigration has been a top priority for the Biden administration, with Vice President Kamala Harris tasked with addressing the root causes of immigration to the US southern border. As 23 heads of state gathered in California for the event, the issue came to the fore when a new caravan of immigrants set off in southern Mexico on foot, timed to draw attention to the issue.

A group of about 2,300 people left the southern Mexican city of Tapachula on Monday for the north, an official with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said. The official said the group consists mostly of Venezuelans, but it also includes immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, El Salvador and Honduras.

The authoritarian leaders of three of those countries – Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua – were not invited to the summit, leading to the boycott of Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries, a move that distracted from the broader goals of the event. But Blinken insisted in his CNN interview that those countries are represented at the top when asked about his absence.

“I can also tell you that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are here. I saw them, I met them. I met civil society leaders and activists from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.” There will be people from [organizaciones no gubernamentales] From different parts of those societies that represent the Cuban, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan people, frankly more representative than the regimes now in place.

Blinken also responded to questions about whether American influence in the region is waning as China and Russia increase their presence there, saying, “I think, on the contrary…when you see the conclusions that emerge from this, when you see the concrete actions, commitments and principles that Expected by the countries of the hemisphere, I think it reflects a common agenda and agenda that tries to respond to the needs of our peoples.”

Similarly, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, voiced her opinion on that point on Wednesday, telling a US House of Representatives subcommittee that this week’s summit “is the beginning of a renewed momentum with our Latin American partners.”

“I’ll tell you that in New York I hear from my colleagues in the Caribbean and Latin America every day. They don’t want to partner with China. But many of them feel they have no choice but to partner with China because we don’t have it there for them,” he said, adding that the United States needed To “increase our engagement with these countries”.

The Department of Homeland Security will send immigrants to some US cities far from the US-Mexico border

While regional leaders in Los Angeles discuss ways to tackle immigration, officials in Washington are also working on the issue, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) planning to send immigrants to some cities at the extreme US-Mexico border, based on an NGO capacity, according to an official The Department of Homeland Security.

The Biden administration is still dealing with the influx of immigrants on the southern border of the United States despite retaining Trump-era pandemic restriction, otherwise known as Title 42. As part of its ongoing planning to deal with a large number of immigrants, DHS has focused on treating released immigrants more efficiently while their immigration procedures are in progress.

The latest plan, first reported by NBC, would send illegal immigrants to Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and Albuquerque, according to the official, and help relieve overburdened border shelters.

A DHS spokesperson told CNN, “No decision has been made. If a decision is made, DHS will continue to closely coordinate and support cities and NGOs to facilitate the movement of anyone on the southwest border.” And it is in a state of banishment. Actions awaiting the next steps in his immigration procedure.”

Currently, NGOs along the US-Mexico border are helping immigrants who have been released from government custody. Immigrants often then travel to their final destination in the United States, where they may have relatives and continue their immigration formalities.

In a rebuke to Biden’s immigration policies, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending and releasing dozens of immigrants detained at the US-Mexico border to Washington. After arriving in Washington, immigrants similarly continued to go to other destinations in the United States.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.