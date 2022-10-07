Blinken accuses the Maduro government of causing a humanitarian catastrophe

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned This Thursday the Organization of American States (OAS) accepted that there were more and more anti-democratic leaders in the region and called for ideologies to be set aside in defense of democracy.

“Every time we see more leaders taking anti-democratic actions under the false justification that they have popular support,” he criticized during the LII General Assembly of the Organization of American States, held in Lima, in which he did not directly quote any of them.

The chief of US diplomacy cited as an example the approval of legislation that would extend the powers of presidents or allow harassment of judges.

Blinken said the United States will work with its partners – governments and civil society organizations – to denounce these abuses.

“I want to be very clear: It’s not about choosing sides between left and right or progressives and conservatives, it’s about committing ourselves to democracy before ideologies and parties,” he claimed.

Demands condemnation of the regimes of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba

And the US Secretary of State called on countries to “unequivocally condemn the authoritarian regimes in the region,” including Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela.

He asserted that Daniel Ortega’s government in Nicaragua is violating the Democratic Charter of the Organization of American States by “arbitrarily arresting the opposition, suppressing protests and committing flagrant electoral fraud.”

He also criticized the Cuban government for the “hundreds of people arrested” over the July protests of last year, and who are still in prison simply for going out “to demand respect for their human rights.”

Blinken accused Maduro of causing a humanitarian disaster

He accused the Venezuelan government, led by Nicolas Maduro, of causing a “humanitarian catastrophe” that led to the departure of 6 million people from the country.

Blinken, whose government has promised relief from sanctions against Caracas if Maduro returns to negotiations with the opposition, called on countries to join the call for free elections in Venezuela in 2024.

Taking the opportunity to point out the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he congratulated the OAS for expelling Russia months ago as an observer member of the Continental Forum.

He said it was “important” for all countries to condemn the “fraudulent referendums” on the annexation of four provinces to Russia in eastern Ukraine.

