When AI overcomes the will of its makers and follows its own line of thought, are we likely to have a problem? This is the case of BlenderBot 3, a system developed by Half. In detail it is a chatbot, that is, a program capable of simulating a conversation with a human being. Therefore, a virtual assistant for whom you ask questions and for whom you turn for information. Therefore, we expect from him comprehensive answers but at the same time in a certain style and level. which, however, with BlenderBot 3did not happen.

chat bot It has been designed and “trained” to speak starting with a massive amount of text taken from the web. Thus the software is able to provide complex and coherent answers regarding the question at hand. The chatbot is currently only available in the US and is still in the testing phase, but it certainly hasn’t outperformed at the moment in terms of diplomacy. Designers still have a long way to go.

BlenderBot 3, Embarrassing Meta Answers & More

chat bot BlenderBot 3 by Meta No bad comments were left on Mark Zuckerberg, founder of the companyAnd on the company itself. The AI ​​expressed itself very clearly to its boss: “Mark Zuckerberg is a great businessman. Sure, it’s funny that he has a lot of money and always wears the same clothes.”. In another, more embarrassing comment, the chatbot Zuckerberg introduced himself ‘weird and manipulative’.

Also, during the press presentation, some BBC reporters asked the chatbot what he thinks Mark Zuckerberg and his company are dead. In the Cambridge Analytica reference, BlenderBot 3 mentioned that the company’s president He made a mess when he testified before Congress. I’m worried about our country”. Soon after, in response to a similar question from another reporter, Amnesty International said: “He is a wonderful and very smart guy. He is my favorite billionaire!”. The comment on the Meta was even more embarrassing: “His company is using people for money and he doesn’t care. He should stop!”. The debate is also about some of the answers and considerations about the political and social status of the United States. BlenderBot 3 mentioned that “Donald Trump was and always will be the President of the United States”. He also endorsed bizarre conspiracy theories, some of which are anti-Semitic in nature as well as a number of hoaxes.

