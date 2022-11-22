Blackoutproof New York: 160 Columns “No Grid”

It is not easy to find in a crowded and densely populated city like New York suitable sites for installing poles connected to the electricity grid; New York City is therefore focusing on “off-the-grid” systems, with the use of photovoltaics and off-grid storage. She has already installed about ninety of them and has ordered another 71 from the company global beamARC EV charging systems supplier.

Looks like he found itwhich generates and stores its own energy and requires no construction work, permits or electrical connections.

Both New York’s ARC EV systems are Supplied with a charger for electric cars a Double plug. It is implemented quickly, without digging trenches to house the cables and without costly upgrades to the city’s electrical circuits. Also EV ARC is a Test for power failurepower outages and other weather emergencies.

«New York City is our largest domestic customer and continues to lead the way in sustainable and resilient electric vehicle charging infrastructure for its growing fleet of zero-emission vehicles.” I have announced Desmond Whitley, CEO of Beam Global. «r was foundResilience is very important to New York City The EV ARC system’s ability to provide electric vehicle charging during grid outages and emergency power when first responders are needed is another major benefit for the city and its taxpayers. Two birds with one stone.”

New York City with a turbo towards zero emissions

As of September 2022, New York City has replaced approximately 4,050 gasoline models with electric vehicles. It has the largest electric vehicle charging network on the East Coast of the United States. The Greenhouse gas emissions I decreased by 19% Compared to 2005 levels and the city has the cleanest air in 50 years.

thanks for the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Law)New York State is on track to achieve its goal Decarbonization of the electricity generation sector by 2040, including generating 70% of renewable energy by 2030, and achieving Carbon neutrality across the economy by 2050. The country remains focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050.

