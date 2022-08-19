Bitcoin mining consumes more energy than Finland and Belgium

The Cambridge University conducted a survey revealed that Bitcoin mining Globalism It consumes more energy than countries like Belgium and Finland.

according to him CBECIan entity that measures the electrical consumption of cryptocurrency mining, about 86.6 terawatts per year. For their part, Belgium and Finland consume 81.2 and 79.4 TW Straight.

The Bitcoin mining It’s very common these days, but it leads to high energy consumption due to the number of hours that machines spend trying to do the necessary calculations to ensure the existence of bitcoin. This is a race as whoever can solve this calculation the fastest will win 6.2 bitcoins. That is, it achieves Warranty 145 thousand US dollars at the current currency rate.

newly Digiconomist It revealed that for a single cryptocurrency transaction to be successful, it takes approximately 1449 kWh of energy.

But of course, the machines used to mine bitcoins are not the normal computers that we all know about.

While our computers are used for work, study or games, these mining machines are Authentic beasts capable of making super calculations heavyso they depend on high-energy energy sources, which explains Huge power consumption, plus They work 24 hours a day.

Line: Gizmodo