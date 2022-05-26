Bitcoin is Technology, by JI Camet | Opinion

By: JI Camet (@jicamet), Bitcoiner

Bitcoin It is an #open source technology. The first thing you need to know about royalty-free technology is that it is yours and a tool at your disposal. The second thing you should know is what supports it. Accredited by all current international treaties, Including the United Nations and the universal human rights with which every human is born. It belongs to humanity equally.

Take a second and try to find something extra for Bitcoin that meets the same characteristics. nothing.

you can see: Lagarde asserts that cryptocurrencies are “nothing” and should be regulated

But what is bitcoin? Bitcoin is money. sustainable money. It is the first and only deflationary currency in history. It is the only medium of exchange, store of value and unit of measurement whose issuance of new currencies does not cause inflation or depreciation of the currency. Nothing else will make your savings last over time. Bitcoin is a proven technology that is thirteen years old as a currency and less than a year as legal tender in two countries (savior and the Central African Republic). Bitcoin is adopted all over the world and we are still in Peru not talking about all the good things that come with this technology.

Bitcoin as legal tender creates transparent states and acts as an anti-corruption technology, bringing with it the formalization of informality by keeping a real-time record of money movements in an incorruptible manner. The said registration is subject to change, private and public. That is, it is possible to identify only the movement and not the individual. How many problems do you think can be solved with an immutable record of money movements without corrupt brokers? The answer is many, if not all. As the makers of Bitcoin say: “Fix the money, fix the world,” translates to “Fix the money, fix the world.” Better: “Where there is humanity, there is Bitcoin,” because Bitcoin is all-inclusive money. This was Satoshi Nakamoto’s gift to humanity: the incorruptible money.

you can see: Bitcoin crash raises cryptocurrency concerns

Bitcoin is good for the planet and there are a lot of bad actors pretending to say otherwise.

Talking about adopting bitcoin is talking about adopting clean and renewable technology Because this is the only way to profit, given the intense competition among the miners who strive to produce it. Bitcoin mining is one of the cleanest industries on the planet because its energy cost tends towards zero.