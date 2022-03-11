Bitcoin ATMs Now Illegal in the UK

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)FCA) Cryptocurrency ATM operators warned in United kingdom Shut down their devices or face enforcement action.

Crypto ATMs are illegal in the UK

The financial regulator said in its announcement that it did not grant any of the crypto companies He has registered, permission to run services ATM machines.

This means that all files Encrypted ATMs In the UK they are illegal.

“The Encrypted ATMs Providing UK crypto-asset exchange services must be registered with us and comply with UK money laundering regulations.”

As reported by The Telegraph outlet, there are about 81 cryptocurrency ATMs in Britain According to data from ATM Radar for Coinsmainly located within supermarkets and convenience stores.

These ATMs allow users to deposit cash in exchange for Cryptocurrencywhich they can then transfer to their digital wallets.

Concern about using ATMs for money laundering

The regulator has previously raised concerns that the machines could be used for money laundering because they require minimal background checks, especially for small deposits.

GediplusAutomated teller machine operator BitcoinTry Reverse Reject FCA to give you a license. The regulator argued that bad actors could take advantage of weak verifications of their device’s identity to people who deposit less than 250 lbs.

money laundering and illegal act They will likely use multiple “mules” to conduct small transactions to avoid being noticed by the authorities.

Supreme Court of Justice United kingdom ruled against Gedipluswhich has since sold its ATM to a buyer for Eastern Europe.

The regulator ended its announcement with a warning that Cryptocurrency They are very risky and people may lose their money if something goes wrong:

“We regularly warn consumers that crypto assets are unregulated and their risks are high, which means that people are unlikely to have any protection if things go wrong, so people should be prepared to lose all their money.” money if they decide to invest in it.

