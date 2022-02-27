Bing Zhou: ‘The game is about gas, Xi is working to curb Biden’

In recent months, Putin has watched Kabul crumble, and behind Kabul he has seen all of America’s weaknesses in a rejuvenating, polycentric world. In these same months, Xi Jinping looked at Ukraine, “adopted” Russia’s pseudo-historical reconstructions, and at the same time thought about China’s geopolitical interests and plans for Taiwan.

While Europe was seriously struggling with the epidemic and for the economic recovery of states, it forgot its weakness in the East, as well as in terms of energy dependence. Yesterday, during the hours when the Foreign Affairs Council convened in Brussels, effectively taking Russia out of the Council of Europe, many said those sanctions would not frighten Putin.

“The consideration is only partially correct, because direct actions of banks can be assumed, which is really worrying about Russian affairs,” says Peng Zhou, professor at the Institute of Economics and Energy Policy at China Petroleum University (UPC), Tsingtao. China, Lecturer in Cardiff and Director of the School of Economics and Management there. We spoke to him about the half-silent spectator of Ukraine’s disaster: China.

“The game is really about gas, let’s not lie to each other. Amid escalating tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine, the Russian president made an official visit to China in late January to finalize negotiations on a new $80 billion natural gas deal. On February 4, Gazprom signed an agreement with China National Petroleum Corporation to supply China with Russian gas via the Far East route for a period of 25 years. That, just at the moment, will increase the volume of Russian gas in China by another 10 billion cubic meters ».

Zhou also specifies that, unlike the previous gas agreement between Russia and China, regarding the Siberian Gas Pipeline, which has been under construction for five years, the new agreement does not provide for the construction of additional gas pipelines. The Western media has been astonished by all this, but it is not. Negotiations on this agreement lasted six years… Why does the Chinese position seem contained, despite the agreement with Russia?

“China looks positively at Putin, but does not intend to legitimize a European crisis, as this will not fully benefit its economic interests. China also avoids any potential military confrontation with the United States or NATO. Xi is well aware that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to global economic turmoil and negatively affect China’s economic stability, specifically during the post-epidemic recovery period, as well as the management of Chinese companies. It is no coincidence that after the phone call between Putin and Xi there was a return to mention of diplomacy on the part of Moscow.”

Obviously, this does not mean that China likes the moderate method, but for the time being prefers to stand by the window and watch the Russian-Western confrontation. In light of all this, Xi will research the situation in Ukraine hourly, searching for useful information about the tools Biden can and will eventually use to pressure Russia to back down; It will examine how willing Biden is to abandon a potential settlement with Putin and how, in practice, the President of the United States works with allies. In other words, the Chinese leader will try to write Biden’s report card. Xi, an opponent of US interests, is trying to monitor America’s performance in crisis management, just as Robert Hammond Chambers, president of the Council on American-Taiwan Affairs, said.