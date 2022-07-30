BING, the animated series arrives on Disney Plus

Disney Plus announced that all 104 episodes of the popular children’s animated series have been released bing It will be available in Italy on the platform from August 24, 2022.

Produced by Acamar Films, with Dublin-based studio Brown Bag Films, bing It was launched in the UK in 2014, and won an International Emmy for Best Children’s Program, a Writer’s Guild Award for Best Screenplay in a Children’s Program, and a BAFTA nomination for Best Children’s Program.

bing [credit: courtesy of Disney Italia]

Adapted specifically for television from the original Ted Dewan books, bing It celebrates the eventful and exhilarating reality of preschool life, telling stories about the daily struggles of life that all children and even adults can handle.

bing It broadcasts in 130 regions around the world and continues beyond the series with an ever-growing portfolio of movies, books, magazines, apps, consumer products, digital entertainment, live entertainment and cinematic experiences.

bing [credit: courtesy of Disney Italia]

bing It will be added on August 24, 2022 to other preschool content available to stream on Disney Plus, including Mickey and the Fun HouseAnd the Mira, the royal detectiveAnd the Spidey and his cool friends And the Puppy dog ​​pals.

Disney Plus subscribers will be able to download each episode to any device associated with their profile, so that I Pengsters They will be able to watch their favorite characters and stories anywhere, even without an internet connection.

bing [credit: courtesy of Disney Italia]

bing [credit: courtesy of Disney Italia]