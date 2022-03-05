Bill Gates predicts that this technology will soon replace cell phones | Smartphone | iPhone | Android | ios | international | phone | Technique

in range TechniqueThere are some people who, because of their experience and background international, they can give themselves the luxury of speaking and commenting on any topic related to new products that will revolutionize our world. One of them is an American businessman Bill Gateswho in recent days began to anticipate A new kind of technology That will replace cell phones.

The famous philanthropist keeps it up electronic tattoosCapable of analyzing and collecting information from the human body, it will be new device that will be used to be able to take the next step technology generation. Among the main arguments, the big benefit is that we will no longer have to carry a computer in our hands or pockets, with the risk of it getting damaged or lost.

It is necessary to point out that the projects are based on a futuristic electronic tattoo Still under developmentAnd what is known so far, will be temporarily applied to the skin of young people sensors and trackingwhich sends and receives information through a special ink that will conduct Electricity.

An important detail regarding this news is that electronic tattoo Worked on it since 2015 by Chutech Moon Studiosa company dedicated to Software development and technology design. According to the company, the goal of this novelty is to measure and discover a person’s medical values ​​with the help of Biotechnology.

However, the founder Microsoft He asserts that these plans should not stop there, but he sees this futuristic device as the perfect alternative to what we know today for communication. This is not the first time that Gates has dared to predict, because in the midst of the increase in cases COVID-19He made it clear that this would not be the last pandemic to attack humanity.

What will happen to your Windows 10 PC if you don’t upgrade to Windows 11?

As detailed on Digital Trends, a portal dedicated to technology, Windows 10 users will be able to continue using this operating system on their desktops or laptops without problems for a few years; However, the time will come when the company created by Bill Gates will stop providing technical support; That is, they will be left without security updates.

When is that?

On the official Microsoft page, it is detailed that Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro will stop receiving technical support and security updates from October 14, 2025, which means that this operating system will be in place for at least three years. Although this date will likely be pushed back, as it has been with older software in the past.

According to the publication, after the deadline, Windows 10 users will be able to continue using their PC without any restrictions, the only thing to consider is that by not receiving the latest security updates, your PC will not be fully protected, putting you at risk Theft of your personal or financial information.

Third-party companies like 0Patch will likely release their own security updates for Windows 10 users who are resistant to migrating to Windows 11 at this time. Keep in mind, though, that this support will not be the same as the support officially provided by Microsoft.