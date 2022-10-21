Big US companies defend the business of “Dreamers”

more than 80 major US companies and professional associations Yesterday he sent a letter to congressional leaders alerting them to “impending crisis If they do not take action on behalf of DACA beneficiaries.

The message is signed by Apple, Meta, Amazon, Google, Starbucks, Addressed to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi The Republican minority leader in that room, Kevin McCarthy, and the leaders of the Democratic Majority (Charles Schumer) and Republican minority (Mitch McConnell) in the Senate.

They remember, since 2012, DACA has offered work permit and protection from deportation to young immigrants who came to the United States as children.

They said Dreamer beneficiaries now “risk losing their work permit and that protection, while our business is at risk of missing out on important workers.”

On October 14, a federal judge in Texas decided to keep DACA for now, but blocked the issuance of new orders, after declaring this protection that protects more than a million dreamers illegal.

“When the last work permit of DACA recipients expires, the state will have lost more than 500,000 jobs and the economy will lose $11.7 billion a year — about $1 billion a month — in income from dreamers who used to work,” write that card.

The signatories estimate that because DACA applications and renewals are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, the end of this program will mean that about 22,000 jobs will be lost each month over the next two years.

This equates to the loss of about 1,000 jobs per working day at a time when the US economy is facing a “labour shortage”.

Moaaz