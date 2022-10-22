Big Steppers Tour by Kendrick Lamar live from Paris

The show will mark the 10th anniversary of Lamar’s “Good kid, mAAd city” album release.

Kendrick Lamar Sale Offer Sold Out October 22nd atAccor Arena in Paris, part of Big Steppers . TourIt will be broadcasted live and exclusively on amazon music And the Prime video. The event will mark the 10th anniversary of the release of Lamar’s world-famous album, Good kid, mAAd city. The studio album, certified triple platinum by the RIAA, received seven nominations at the 56th Grammy Awards and received international acclaim from both fans and critics.

The broadcast live He will give fans a special overview of Lamar’s World Tour on 65 dates, in support of the launch of his new record project. Mr. Morale and Big Steppers.

Live broadcast on October 22 at 20.00fans will be able to see a profile Live broadcast for free e Exclusively on Prime Video In more than 240 countries and regions around the world, with the date Amazon Music Twitch channel And through the Amazon Music app. The broadcast will also include sets from pgLang’s Tana Lyon and Grammy Award-winning artist Baby Keem. Lamar’s performance will be available for on-demand viewing on Prime Video after the live broadcast event.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Rotation, a hip-hop and R&B label from Amazon Music, the already long-running international tour traversed North America and reached Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia and then concluded in New Zealand on December 16-17. Show at Spark Arena in Auckland.

“As a kid from West Compton, I heard a good kid, mAAd City for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to world star lit a fire in me that I’ll be forever grateful for. He showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will get you where you wish and dream.” I have announced Tim Henshaw Responsible for R&B and hip-hop music at Amazon Music. Now, 10 years later, it is almost poetic that two men from the same city, different but having similar dreams, have landed in Paris to celebrate not only this record but Kendrick’s latest flagship album, Mr. Morale and Big Steppers. We are honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to audiences around the world.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Kendrick Lamar, one of the most influential and revolutionary artists of my generation, and pgLang to collaborate with Amazon on this epic entertainment event,” I have announced Alaina Bartels, Responsible for talent synergies and specials at Amazon Studios. “We continue to be a ‘home’ for talent creating special opportunities for our global clients and experiencing their incredible creativity.”

Upgrade functional

Try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days

For more information on tours and tickets: oklama.com