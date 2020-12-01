Biden’s victory was solidified as six states ended the election battlefield

Wisconsin has confirmed Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump as the president has promised to fight the election results in court.

All six major battlefield states now ended their presidential election results, cementing Biden’s stature as the expected elected president.

The Wisconsin Election Commission set Biden winning by about 20,700 votes a day after the partial recount was completed, and just hours after Arizona certified its result in favor of the Democrat.

Trump has pledged to file a lawsuit overturning the results by trying to disqualify up to 238,000 ballot papers, saying the recount in Wisconsin was not about finding errors but about finding people who voted illegally.

The Trump campaign has a five-day window to search for a recount or file legal challenges to appeal the result, which the election commission described as a “decision” rather than a “testimony.”

Republican commissioners wanted to delay finalizing until after the Trump campaign filed its lawsuit, but President Anne Jacobs, a Democrat, said a decision had to be made before the lawsuit began.

Republican Commissioner Bob Spindale said that final testimony will not take place until after the lawsuit is over.

Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania ended their results to declare Biden winning in the swing states.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs endorsed Biden’s findings on Monday as Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani held hearings in Phoenix reiterating their allegations of voting irregularities in the state.

Trump's campaign attorney, Gina Ellis, said in a tweet that the testimony of "FALSE results" was unethical but did not affect the ability of the state legislature to "restore the appropriate choice of delegates."