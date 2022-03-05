Biden wants to “strengthen the relationship” between the United States and Finland

USA President , Joe BidenThis Friday, he said there was an “opportunity to further strengthen the relationship” with Finland, the neighboring country Russiaand received his Finnish counterpart, but neither of them mentioned the final accession to NATO.

In the Oval Office, the US president said Finland was an “important ally of the United States, a strong defense partner, and a partner in NATO in strengthening the security of the Baltic Sea.”

“I want to thank you for your leadership. We need you today,” said Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

“We have a longstanding partnership and a very good relationship and I hope … that we can strengthen it between the United States and Finland and all the Nordic countries,” he said.

None of the leaders mentioned the possibility of Finland joining NATO.

The Russia’s invasion of Ukraine It sparked a heated debate in Finland over whether the country should join NATO, and a recent poll showed a majority of Finns in favor of joining for the first time.

The Finnish president tried to calm things down by saying on Thursday that “in the midst of an acute crisis, (who) is especially important to keep calm and assess the impact of the Ukraine crisis on our security.”

The accession of Finland to NATO, perhaps accompanied by Sweden, would infuriate Moscow, which does not want the military alliance to spread near its borders.