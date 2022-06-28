Biden in Spain meets Sanchez and King Felipe VI

The meeting between Biden and Sanchez, in light of the G7 meeting in Germany, will take place in La Moncloa, and should last one hour. The US President will also meet with King Philip VI.

Biden da Sanchez talks about immigration, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua

a A year and a half after his arrival at the White HouseToday, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, will hold their first official interview. The NATO summit leadership In Madrid it will serve as a place for a long-awaited bilateral meeting by the Spanish diplomacy.

despite of Because there is no fixed agenda, The situation created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Europe, and the instability in the Sahel region, which has become the epicenter of jihadist terrorism, is likely to be addressed. Relations with Latin America And maintain some of the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Spanish companies, in implementation of the Helms-Burton Act – which regulates US embargo on Cuba– As well as the presence of American forces in the bases of Rota (Cadiz) e Morón de la Frontera (Seville).

Biden should go to La Moncloa In the early afternoon, after landing at Torrejon de Ardoz (Madrid) Air Force Base from Bavaria (Germany), where he attended the G-7 meeting, and that The meeting lasts about an hour. Biden will be accompanied by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and National Security Jake Sullivan. President Sanchez will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Alparís, and Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

According to the head of the Spanish diplomacy,The meeting will advance those issues on which they are already cooperating. The Spanish government recently participated in the Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles, As an observer, he promised to cooperate in a plan to relieve the pressure caused by Central American immigration to the United States by increasing Granting work permits For seasonal workers of these countries in Spain.

Washington “suspects” Madrid of Latin American regimes

Washington is skeptical of this position Madrid in the face of regimes such as Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua, but the new administration adopted a more pragmatic position by easing, for example, For example, the embargo on Venezuelan crude oil, To ease the shortfall caused by sanctions against Russia. After the meeting with Sanchez, Biden will go to the royal palace, where You will have a meeting with the king who, in a single gesture of respect, intends to receive him in Torrejón base.

there US President’s visit He was preceded by his wife, Jill Biden, who arrived on Sunday afternoon and visited on Monday, accompanied by Queen Letizia, the residence ofSpanish Cancer Society, a disease in which the First Lady is personally involved. Both will visit the reception center for Ukrainian refugees in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) on Tuesday, before attending a gala dinner to be given by the King and Queen in The royal palace of more than 40 heads of state And the government present at the NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday and ends Thursday.

before the scheduled meeting For this Tuesday in La Moncloa, Biden and Sanchez had only fleeting talks on the occasion of their coincidence at the NATO summit in Brussels, In June 2021, And at the G-20, last October in Rome. In addition, they held several telephone conversations, on the occasion of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, in August of last year, and in recent days, At the top of Madrid. Although La Moncloa has made arrangements for Biden to receive Sanchez in Washington before going to Madrid, the White House has I reported scheduling problems.