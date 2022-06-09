Biden calls on Guaido to make clear that he recognizes him as Venezuela’s president | international

The White House reported Wednesday that United States President Joe Biden has invited Juan Guaido to confirm that they will continue to recognize him as Venezuela’s president, despite the fact that he has not been invited to the Summit of the Americas which is taking place. in Los Angeles, California.

Biden called Guaido a few hours after the official opening of the event, as neither the government of Nicolas Maduro nor Guaido was invited by the United States.

The White House said in a statement that the invitation served to “emphasize” that the United States has considered Guaido the country’s interim president since 2019 and that the 2015 National Assembly was the last democratically elected body.

also, Biden expressed his “support for negotiations” between the Maduro government and the opposition United Platform as “the best path to a peaceful restoration.” Free elections and basic freedoms in the country.

and repeat it The United States is ready to “block the sanctions policy” towards Venezuela As progress is being made in the dialogue process between the Maduro government and the opposition.

The Ninth Summit of the Americas, which begins on Wednesday and ends on Friday, is marked by the US decision to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, as they do not consider them democratic.

The White House did not say until the last minute whether it would invite Guaido, who will eventually not participate in the secret meeting