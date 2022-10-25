Beyond the Universe: Love, Lupus and Music on Netflix

c.Yulia B And the Henry Zaga They are the heroes of the movie beyond the universeA love story between hope, resistance and music, that excites and moves.

beyond the universe is the movie that Netflix Available from October 27. Produced in Brazil, it is an intense romantic drama starring the cast Henry Zaga And the Julia B. It tells the love story between a young doctor and a pianist whose life suffers from the effects of lupus.

The plot of the movie Beyond the Universe

Netflix movie beyond the universe It centers around the character of Nina (Julia B). A talented pianist, Nina must overcome the difficulties of lupus, an autoimmune disease that can affect any organ. In her case, the kidneys are in danger.

To her surprise, Nina discovers the strong bond she has with Gabriel (Henry Zaga), one of the doctors caring for her. Henry will help her overcome insecurity as Nina faces the biggest challenge of her young career: playing alongside a massive orchestra on stage in São Paulo.

original movie poster beyond the universe.

Love, disease and music are the main components of a Netflix movie beyond the universeA romantic drama that has all the potential to make you take your handkerchief in hand and hope for a happy ending. At the center of the story is Nina, a young pianist who sees her dreams in jeopardy between her forced dialysis sessions and waiting for a kidney transplant.

Nina has a face Julia B. Born in 1999, Julia B is one of the youngest and most famous Brazilian singer-songwriters. His fame is that in two years, since his debut in 2019 with the single so sadalready received his first Latin Grammy Award nomination in 2021. With the film beyond the universe Now debuting as an actress. She said, “I’ve given myself body and soul to the character, and I’ve grown so much as an artist and as a human being. I have an unconditional love for art in all its forms: the film was fundamental to understanding how to continue my journey in the most authentic way possible.”

Instead, in the role of Gabriel, young doctor Nina falls in love with her, and he plays the role of an actor Henry Zaga. Born in 1993, he has distant Italian ancestry and achieved success thanks to the roles he played in TV series Teen Wolf And the Thirteen. He also plays the character of Sunspot in the movie new mutants Dedicated to the X-Men. Lazaga Netflix movie beyond the universe It represents, however, for the first time. “I had never acted in Portuguese before. I am glad I did for a story full of hope, resilience, love and music. It was a beautiful gift from heaven: I chose to be an actor to inspire, help and move others.”

lupus

Nina, the heroine of the Netflix movie beyond the universeYou suffer from lupus, an autoimmune disease that can affect many organs and systems in the body. The cause is not entirely clear yet, and given the many organs affected by the disease, the symptoms that the disease manifests are widely variable. For more information, we refer you to our page healthy.

What is lupus?