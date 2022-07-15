Best World Cup result for Greta Seewald – mountain bike

Greta Seewald is currently at her best. © Social Media

Valnord in Andorra is hosting the Mountain Bike World Cup this weekend. Greta Seewald knew how to convince again.

It was up to Greta Seewald in Vallnord in Andorra to be the only South Tyrol to fly the flag. Gsieserin managed this admirably, because with 6th place (+25sec on the winner) in the short track race she had her best result of her still young career. Seiwald already knew how to impress in this discipline in recent races, for example with 10th place in the opening World Cup in Lenzerheide.

Alessandra Keeler of Switzerland won with a time of 20.50 minutes. In doing so, she ditched her competitors Anne Terpstra of the Netherlands and Rebecca McConnell of Australia to take second and third places.

For men, the outcome was a bit bleak. Gerhard Kirschbaumer was the only one from South Tyrol who finished 31st with a difference of 1.34 minutes. Swiss Matthias Flöckinger won with a time of 20.55 minutes, followed by Alan Hatherley of Australia and completed the podium of Romania’s Vlad Dascalo.