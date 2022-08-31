Best Student Paper Award goes to Lemgo and Stanford | Local news from Lemgo

Lemgo The 20th edition of the IEEE International Conference on Industrial Informatics (Indin) was held as a virtual event from Perth, Australia.

“Indin is one of the world’s most important IEEE industrial electronics association events in the field of industrial computer science. An international team of init and Fraunhofer IOSB-INA at Lemgo as well as Stanford University in California was supported by init employee Maxim Friesen who was represented at the conference. The contribution made as part of his master’s thesis awarded the Best Student Paper award.

The expert committee decided

A panel of contributing experts selected “Deep Multifactor Reinforcement Learning for Real-World Traffic Light Control – A Case Study” from several submitted papers. The work describes the virtual modeling of the Lemgo Street section using existing traffic sensors and the adaptation of intelligent traffic light control based on artificial intelligence enhanced by Stanford University in a realistic simulated environment. A total of five student works were awarded from over 120 submitted contributions.

Given the international importance of the conference, the joy is great. “We are delighted that we, as Lemgoers, have been able to inspire international enthusiasm for our research work in such an innovative environment and that we have been able to distinguish ourselves through our scientific collaboration with American colleagues around Professor Dr. Ji Wang of the Center for Sustainable Development and Global Competitiveness at Stanford complements each each other,” says Professor Dr. Jürgen Gaspernet.

Next year’s conference in Limgo

“The announcement of the venue for the Indin ‘2023 conference is also in line with the award. The initiative of the Technical University of Applied Sciences OWL (TH OWL) and the Fraunhofer Institute in Lemgo will host the 21st edition of the IEEE. As a face-to-face event,” Fraunhofer wrote IOSB-INA