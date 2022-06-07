Best Free Tattoo Design Apps

This application has an advanced search system that allows you to filter over 3000 tattoos with the help of artificial intelligence so that you can get inspired and find the best designs. Once you find the design you like, you can download those tattoos to make alterations, take them to your tattoo artist or visit the Instagram profile of your favorite artist to be able to follow or contact them.

If this is your case and you want to give it a try, today we are going to share a series of apps that can help you decide the design For your next tattoo, and even to get an initial idea of ​​what your skin will look like.

Finally, the app will save all your history of liked and commented tattoos so you have direct access and don’t lose your favorites in the meantime.

tattoo

In what is considered the largest tattoo community in the world, you can find inspiration through tattoo designs of over 600,000 tattoo artists and over 25,000 tattoo studios from all over the world. To make the task easier, you can save your favorites and search by styles, designs, and motifs.

Once you find the one you like, you can even create a reservation request that will send your show to several artists in your area, or you can schedule an appointment directly with your favorite artist within the app for as long as it’s available.

INKHUNTER

Bearing in mind the irreversibility of getting a tattoo (we won’t get into the laser), you should really think about what you are going to do for the rest of your life. In this sense, INKHUNTER is a useful tool that not only allows you to find tattoo designs, but thanks to augmented reality technology, allows you to “try it”.

It is the best app to know how tattoos will look on your skin. It will show you how it would look almost in real life and from different points of view as if it was a simulated tattoo, which will definitely help you decide whether you will make the right decision or not.

tattoo maker

If you want to have the upper hand when designing your tattoos, Tattoo Maker is a tool that allows you to draw tattoos on arms, legs, neck, chest and back in a very simple way.

You simply have to upload a picture of a part of your body or take a picture on the site and start drawing, not only for the tattoo design, but also to see firsthand how it will look when you go through the needle and ink.